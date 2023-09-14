Lafayette Parish School System unveils new district office

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Parish School System's new district office is officially open and operational.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday on Rue Iberville in Lafayette to mark the occasion.

The four-story, 83,000-square-foot building is designed to accommodate 200 full-time employees.

In addition to new office space, board members will have a newly constructed board room.

Interim Superintendent Francis Touchet Jr. emphasized the significance of this development, saying, "We've had various buildings throughout the parish, and basically what it's done is brought us to one central area in which now we have our employees that are housed on four different floors, in which we bring all of our employees back together."

"The efficiency of having everyone in one building, so that that collaboration and that effort as far as providing support to our schools, can be something that we're actually moving toward," he added.