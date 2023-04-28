Lafayette Parish School students booked, facing sexual battery charges

According to Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department, it has been confirmed that two juveniles were arrested and face sexual battery charges following an incident that took place earlier this week.

The two juveniles were booked into the Lafayette Parish juvenile detention home.

KATC has chosen not to disclose the name of school where the incident occurred to protect the victim.

According to authorities, the victim reported the incident to a school administrator and it was then reported to SRO by the school administrator.

SRO investigated, and upon completing the investigation arrests were made.