Lafayette Parish sales tax collections set record - again

Elise Amendola/AP
FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. A small change in spending habits may improve your chances of reaching your savings goals. Researchers have found that so-called middle savers set aside about 3% more of their salary than low savers. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Posted at 8:29 AM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 09:29:49-04

With more than $709 million in sales in April, 2023 year-to-date taxable sales reached $2.76 billion, LEDA says.

Year-to-date sales were 4.9% higher than 2022 and 13.6% higher than 2021. April 2023 sales were the highest on record for the month and the sixth highest month on record, a release from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority states.

“There was welcomed news last week when the Fed opted not to raise interest rates for the eleventh time in 15 months. Along with the continued decline in inflation since May 2022, this offers a reprise for consumers across the nation this summer,” says Mandi Mitchell, LEDA President and CEO. “With that being said, interest rates are expected to increase another percentage point before the end of the year, so I encourage local consumers to be thoughtful when making purchases—choosing to shop local when possible and monitoring credit card debt.”

Total municipal taxable sales were up in Lafayette (4.8%), Broussard (10.2%), Carencro (1.6 %), Duson (0.8%), Scott (11.9%), and Youngsville (4.3%). Sales were down slightly in unincorporated areas of the parish at 0.7%.

Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.

Here's the spreadsheet:

