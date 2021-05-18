Lafayette Parish requests storm damage reports from residents

Lafayette Parish residents who have experienced property damage from yesterday’s severe rain event are encouraged self-report damages to the state.

According to LCG, those reports will be provided to the Lafayette Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

The state will use the self-reporting damage survey to assess the type of damage that occurred. The state and each parish must meet a dollar amount threshold to be eligible for federal assistance.

"This is the first step in the recovery process and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance."

Visit damage.la.gov or scan the code below to report damage.

