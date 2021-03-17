Lafayette Parish public schools to dismiss early on Wednesday

Lafayette Parish Public Schools will dismiss early on March 17 due to the threat of severe weather Wednesday afternoon.

The following is a list of school dismissal times:

11:00 a.m. Dismissal Time



High Schools, including: David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy Lerosen Preparatory School



11:35 a.m. Dismissal Time



All Elementary Schools, excluding Alice Boucher Elementary School J. Wallace James Elementary School Myrtle Place Elementary French Immersion Academy Truman Early Childhood Education Center

This does include: Milton Elementary /Middle School Early College Academy (ECA) - no busses running today



12:15 p.m. Dismissal Time



All Middle Schools, including the following Elementary Schools: Alice Boucher Elementary School J. Wallace James Elementary School Myrtle Place Elementary French Immersion Academy Truman Early Childhood Education Center Other Important Dismissal Announcements Edward J. Sam Accelerated School - the second session is canceled today W. D. & Mary Baker Smith Career Center - students attending the second half of the day will stay at their base school



LPSS says that buses will be sent to the schools at the dismissal times listed above to return students home.

Parents are able to pick up students who are car riders. Children who attend after-care will be dismissed at the times listed above and parents will be responsible for picking up these students. LPSS says that these students will not be able to ride buses home due to limited capacity due to COVID restrictions.

All afternoon activities, such as after-school care, tutoring, sporting events & extracurricular activities, have been canceled. Individual schools are also notifying families.

