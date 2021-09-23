Lafayette Parish property owners asked to complete flood mitigation survey

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) is asking property owners to complete a property mitigation survey.

LCG says the survey will help identify Lafayette Parish property owners who have experienced flooding and gauge public interest to determine whether grant opportunities might be available to qualified property owners to elevate or buy-out properties with an established flood concern.

The survey is not an application for funding, they say, and does not guarantee property owners will be selected for any project or grant funds.

If funding become available for qualified properties, LCG says they will contact property owners regarding the application process.

To complete the survey, click here or visit LafayetteLA.gov.

