Lafayette Parish man facing negligent homicide in 7-year-old's death

A Lafayette Parish man was arrested for negligent homicide, stemming from the death of a child earlier this year.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 49-year-old Daniel Boudreaux on Friday at a residence in the 400 block of Rue Des Etoiles, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

Boudreaux was arrested on a charge of negligent homicide in relation to the January 2023 death of a 7-year-old.

Boudreaux is also charged with various other offenses including illegal carrying of a weapon, felony drug possession, possession with the intent to distribute and other drug charges, the spokesperson stated.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel