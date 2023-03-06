Watch Now
Lafayette Parish man facing negligent homicide in 7-year-old's death

Posted at 11:24 AM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 12:24:37-05

A Lafayette Parish man was arrested for negligent homicide, stemming from the death of a child earlier this year.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 49-year-old Daniel Boudreaux on Friday at a residence in the 400 block of Rue Des Etoiles, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

Boudreaux was arrested on a charge of negligent homicide in relation to the January 2023 death of a 7-year-old.

Boudreaux is also charged with various other offenses including illegal carrying of a weapon, felony drug possession, possession with the intent to distribute and other drug charges, the spokesperson stated.

