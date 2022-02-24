Lafayette Parish Kindergarten registration coming up

Kindergarten registration for the Lafayette Parish School System will open on Friday, March 4, 2022, and will continue throughout the summer.

All children who are five years old on or before September 30, 2022, and reside in Lafayette parish are now required to register for the 2022-2023 school year.

Parents please note, beginning in the 2022-2023 school year Louisiana Act 386 provides for mandatory kindergarten attendance and requires compulsory school attendance beginning at age five.

Registration will occur online by visiting https://jpams.lpssonline.com/register. Users will be prompted to create an account in order to complete the registration process and will need the following documentation:

● Verification of Address (Must be a current gas, electric, or water bill with the name and address printed on the bill or a Verification of Service from the utility company)

● Immunization Records

● Social Security Card

● Birth Certificate

● Legal Custody Papers

Families who have difficulty uploading documentation online may reach out to the school to make an appointment between the hours of 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. to access a district computer on the school campus.

All students - including current kindergarten students - will be attending school on Friday, March 4, 2022, due to registration occurring in an online format.