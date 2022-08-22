Lafayette Parish issues information on sand bags

Due to the possibility of heavy rainfall this week, sandbags are available at several locations in Lafayette Parish.

All locations are self-bagging, and residents must bring their own manpower and shovels.

LAFAYETTE CITY AND PARISH SANDBAG LOCATIONS

Residents who need assistance filling and loading sandbags at either of the following two locations should call the Lafayette Consolidated Government Public Works Dispatch line at 337-291-8517.

North District site at 400 Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue)

Picard Park, 130 Park Lane

Bags Per Household



Please limit sandbags to four bags per exterior door

Maximum of 20 sandbags per household

MUNICIPALITY SANDBAG LOCATIONS

Broussard



City Hall, 310 E. Main Street (behind City Hall)

Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street)

Broadview Drive (next to Broussard Community Center)

Carencro



Community Center, 5115 N. University Avenue (behind the Community Center)

Duson



Duson Park at South A Street - Currently closed but will open when needed

Scott



Public Works Department, 116 Lions Club Road (Scott residents should first call City Hall to find out if the site is open)

Youngsville

