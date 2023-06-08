Lafayette Parish home destroyed in fire

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. — A home is destroyed following a Thursday morning fire.

Duson Fire Department was dispatched at 9:54 am to a reported residential fire located on McCall Road in the unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish, according to Coby J. Duhon, Fire Chief Duson Fire Department.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy flames and smoke coming from a multi-family dwelling.

Duson Fire Department along with the assistance of Scott Fire Department, Judice Fire Department, Rayne Volunteer Fire Department, and Indian Bayou Volunteer Fire Department were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel