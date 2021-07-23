Lafayette Parish deputies searching for missing runaway teen

Deputies in Lafayette are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway 15-year-old.

The sheriff's office states that 15-year-old Jacqueline Guzman is missing from Duson and was last seen on July 16, 2021 in the 700 block of Colorado Road.

She may still be in the area, but is also known to frequent Houston, TX.

Guzman is described as having black hair, brown eyes, is 5'7" and weighs 130lbs.

If you see Jacqueline, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

