LAFAYETTE, La. — Voters in Lafayette Parish may soon be able to cast a ballot at a different polling place.

Thursday, the Parish Council held a special meeting to introduce an ordinance to consider changing the polling places of 14 precincts, establishing the polling place for two precincts, and changing the name of four precincts.

The introductory ordinance was passed. If given final approval, voters can expect to receive a notice in the mail.

The next meeting is scheduled for July 20, 2023.