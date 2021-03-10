Lafayette Parish Council denies appeal of proposed subdivision after flood concerns were raised

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Parish Council voted Tuesday to deny an appeal for a proposed subdivision in Carencro after residents raised concerns that it would cause flooding issues.

The council voted 4-1 to deny an appeal of the Lafayette Parish Planning Commission's preliminary plat approval of the proposed Mills Crossing subdivision.

Residents living next to the subdivision told KATC that they are worried that the proposed development of a 21-acre property off of Mills Road could make flooding in their area worse.

The proposal would bring a new 90-plot subdivision to the area. One neighbor tells KATC that the area already sees significant flooding during rains. Others say the project won't help the current drainage problems.

"If you put a 20-acre development in this area with 15 acres of rooftop and cement, you can't tell me that it's going to improve the drainage in this area," said Kevin Savant, who owns property near the proposed development. "You cannot convince any of us that it's going to improve the area no matter what kind of study they do."

You can read more about the flooding concerns here.

