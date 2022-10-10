Lafayette PARC to announce new youth basketball league

The Lafayette Parks, Arts, Recreation and Culture Department (PARC) is partnering with the New Orleans Pelicans to host a free youth clinic.

This Wednesday, October 12, 2022 the free clinic for kids will take place at the Dupuis Recreation Center located at 1212 E. Point des Mouton Road in Lafayette where kids will learn from Pelicans officials and members of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Basketball team from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

A press conference hosted by Pelicans officials and the PARC will spearhead the event starting at 4 p.m., celebrating the announcement of Jr. Pelicans Leagues coming to the Acadiana Region PARC youth basketball league.

The new league was recently announced by the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Women's National Basketball Association's (WNBA).

Although no registration is required, parents or guardians must sign a waiver prior to the clinic.

The virtual waiver form can be accessed by clicking here.