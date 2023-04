Lafayette PARC is offering pickleball for free to the public at the following locations:

Lafayette PARC

Comeaux Recreation Center

-Outside courts open 7 days a week, outside lights now available (weather permitting)

-Inside courts open on Wednesdays 6:00pm - 9:00pm.

Dupis Recreation Center

-Thursdays 9:00am - 12:00pm

Thomas Recreation Center

-Wednesdays 9:00am - 12:00pm

-Mondays 3:00pm - 9:00pm

-Fridays 3:00pm - 9:00pm