Lafayette PARC Center hours and programs increasing

The Lafayette Park, Arts, Recreation and Culture Department (PARC) is increasing hours and adding community programs at all city recreation centers and senior centers.

Beginning on Monday, March 14, all recreation centers will be open Monday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Senior centers Rose House and Art House will increase days of operation from two or three days a week to five days a week. Rose House: Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and Art House Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

LCG says the changes are to better serve citizens after reviewing inefficiencies, staffing challenges, and program options. To meet the needs of the community, employee shifts and duties have been realigned, they say, and center hours have been made consistent across the board because some operated with fewer hours than others.

“Our goal is to provide consistency across our community. We want residents to have equal access to resources in their own neighborhoods, and we do that by creating consistency in operational hours and through a variety of programs. Ultimately, this improves the quality of life for all citizens,” Recreation Centers Manager Alena Fields said.

