Lafayette organizations collaborate to help communities impacted by Ida

Professional golfer Chris Arceneaux is collaborating with several Lafayette companies and agencies to help out those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Supplies will be distributed to storm victims throughout the state.

The drive will be held on Wednesday, September 29, from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. and Thursday, September 30, from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Holy Rosary Event Center, located at 421 Carmel Drive in Lafayette. The center has a circular drive, so you don't have to get out of your vehicle when you are dropping off donations.

Items being accepted include cases of bottled water, cleaning supplies, baby and infant supplies, first-aid items, and personal care products. For a full list of items and companies participating in the drive, see below.

