Lafayette organizations collaborate to help communities impacted by Ida

AP
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Ida in the Caribbean Sea. Tropical Storm Ida formed in the Caribbean on Thursday and forecasters said its track was aimed at the U.S. Gulf Coast, prompting Louisiana's governor to declare a state of emergency and forecasters to announce a hurricane watch for New Orleans. (NOAA via AP)
Posted at 3:25 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 16:44:36-04

Professional golfer Chris Arceneaux is collaborating with several Lafayette companies and agencies to help out those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Supplies will be distributed to storm victims throughout the state.

The drive will be held on Wednesday, September 29, from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. and Thursday, September 30, from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Holy Rosary Event Center, located at 421 Carmel Drive in Lafayette. The center has a circular drive, so you don't have to get out of your vehicle when you are dropping off donations.

Items being accepted include cases of bottled water, cleaning supplies, baby and infant supplies, first-aid items, and personal care products. For a full list of items and companies participating in the drive, see below.

