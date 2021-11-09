Lafayette OMV to reopen Wednesday following COVID related closure

The Lafayette OMV location will reopen.

Officials say the location will be open Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Customers can schedule an appointment at www.expresslane.org.

On Monday, the Lafayette OMV closed temporarily due to precautions related to COVID-19.

