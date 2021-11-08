Lafayette nonprofits plan cleanup event ahead of Thanksgiving

Two Lafayette nonprofits are asking the community to join them in working towards a cleaner city.

Parish Proud and T.R.A.I.L. are planning a cleanup event the week before Thanksgiving. On Saturday, November 20, the organizations will partner at Acadiana Park to clear trails and pick up litter on the property with an event called FEAST MODE.

The hope is to brighten the park, but organizers say they also hope to expose the area to more Lafayette citizens through beautification and litter mitigation.

"This is a gem to Acadiana – especially because it is so close to I-10. By keeping this park beautiful, we can ensure that visitors, and people who call Acadiana home, will want to visit again and keep the park the way they found it," commented Brianne Hendricks, Parish Proud Director.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Lunch and beverages will be provided. If you'd like to volunteer, you can register via The United Way of Acadiana's Volunteer Center through the Parish Proud website here.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact Parish Proud at info@parishproud.org.

