Lafayette non-profit feeds the community

LAFAYETTE, La. — A Lafayette non-profit organization was feeding the community and giving away food on Thursday at the old Shoney's Restaurant on the Evangeline Thruway.

Wanda Clemons, the organizer of Wanda's Blessing, said she was helping to feed those who may not have a working kitchen after last week's severe weather and flooding.

"We had a bunch of flood, rain on May 17 I shall say," said Clemons. "And I know a lot of people who were unfortunate to [not] have a stove to cook today. So that's is where I come in at as a blessing. To help them who is less fortunate to have a hot cooked meal."

On the menu was beef stew, baked chicken, green beans, black eyed peas, corn maque choux, and rice.

Clemons added that she's thankful to get to help those in need because right now, everyone is struggling, and a hot meal can be a big blessing.

At some point, she said she hopes to have a large building where she and her volunteers can feed the community three meals a day.

Anyone wanting to make a donation can do so by asking for the Wanda's Blessing account at Hancock Whitney at 329 W Pont Des Mouton Road. Or, she added, she welcomes anyone who wants to join her to put on a much bigger event and feed many more people.

