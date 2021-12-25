Lafayette NICU puts families into the holiday spirit with a special visit

LAFAYETTE — Having your baby spend time in the NICU can be hard, especially around the holidays.

To bring the holiday spirit to NICU babies and their families, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center had none other than Santa visit.

In the middle of his travels of delivering gifts, Santa visited with more than 20 NICU babies and their families and made sure that they didn't miss out on their first photo with the man in the red suit.

Each baby was able to take their photo with vaccinated, boosted and masked Santa, they say. Photos were printed and given to their families as a Christmas gift.

The hospital says that the visit brought the spirit of the holidays to the unit. "With these little ones away from home this holiday season, we can't thank Santa enough for visiting all the good little boys and girls in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)."

And spoiler alert – Santa said all the babies were on the good list!

