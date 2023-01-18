Lafayette Native on THE ROOKIE and THE ROOKIE: FEDS

Lafayette native and actress, Ashli Auguillard, emerged as the surprise "bad guy" on the special ABC crossover event of THE ROOKIE and THE ROOKIE: FEDS.

KATC had the pleasure of talking to Auguillard about her experience growing up in Louisiana, as well as her most recent feature on ABC.

Interestingly enough, Auguillard's talents and dedication have paved the way for her pivotal notoriety in Hollywood.

"I was stoked when I booked the role of Amy! I actually auditioned for The Rookie and Rookie Feds about 9 times that month, and to finally get that 'Yes' for a role that appears on both shows proves that every 'No' isn't always a rejection, but a redirection to something bigger and better," Auguillard said.

Growing up as the eldest of six children to a single mother in Breaux Bridge, Auguillard says she was raised to be determined and encouraged to follow her dreams. Auguillard attended Lafayette High School where she developed theatrical skills, winning a multitude of tournaments for her monologue performances. Auguillard was also a member of the drama club, which she also credits to be a major aspect of her foundation and will to never "give up."

Auguillard relocated to Los Angeles where she underwent intensive training in the Meisner Program at the Baron Brown Studio, an experience that she says was imperative in order to reign in the successes of her career thus far. Auguillard ultimately studied for seven years, honed in on her skills and is now competing with some of the biggest names in television and cinema.

Auguillard is also sending encouragement to aspiring theater and drama students, extending her DM's to those in need of advice. Auguillard's social media can be found by clicking here.

In a competitive industry, Auguillard remained true to herself and true to her roots.

When not on set, or on your television screen, Auguillard is in business mode as the CEO/Founder of the recently launched OYO Marketplace. The new online entity serves as a convenient hub for minority-owned businesses to provide a culture-forward shopping experience for consumers. OYO Marketplace is great site for those looking to support underrepresented brands and can be found by clicking here.