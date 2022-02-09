Lafayette native, LSU student advances on Jeopardy!

The Lafayette native and LSU student is now a semifinalist in the Jeopardy National College Championship.

Stephen Privat won game 2 of the quarterfinals on Tuesday and will now advance to the semifinals

In the episode, Privat won $14,300.

For more on the National College Championship click here

