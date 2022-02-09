Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Lafayette native, LSU student advances on Jeopardy!

items.[0].image.alt
Jeopardy
Stephen Private jeopardy.PNG
Posted at 11:20 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 12:20:19-05

The Lafayette native and LSU student is now a semifinalist in the Jeopardy National College Championship.

Stephen Privat won game 2 of the quarterfinals on Tuesday and will now advance to the semifinals

In the episode, Privat won $14,300.

For more on the National College Championship click here

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.