Lafayette native, LSU student advances on Jeopardy!

The Lafayette native and LSU student is now a semifinalist in the Jeopardy National College Championship.
Stephen Privat won game 2 of the quarterfinals on Tuesday and will now advance to the semifinals
In the episode, Privat won $14,300.
For more on the National College Championship click here
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers