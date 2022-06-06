Lafayette NAACP has a new president

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Lafayette Branch has a new leader, the group announced Monday.

Ravis K. Martinez is the new unit president for the local Lafayette branch of the oldest civil rights organization in the country.

According to a statement, the NAACP has a mission to achieve equity, political rights, and social inclusion by advancing policies and practices that expand human and civil rights, eliminate discrimination, and accelerate the well-being, education, and economic security of Black people and all persons of color.

"The work and strong history of the NAACP Lafayette Branch is one that has been rooted in racial equity, civic engagement, and supportive policies and institutions for all marginalized people. Now more than ever we must raise the bar in our efforts in this important work. The Lafayette Branch will raise its efforts to meet the needs of the community. As an organization we will Reimagine, Reset, and Reengage," Martinez said in the statement.

The organization host its monthly membership meeting the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. and it is open to the general public to attend. In-Person and remote options are available for attendance, the statement says.