Lafayette Museum to reopen on Tuesday, May 4

The Lafayette Museum, Historic Home and Gardens will reopen to the public on Tuesday, May 4.

The Lafayette Museum Association announced the reopening on Monday.

Guests can visit the museum Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and $2 for students.

COVID-19 guidelines will be in place for those visiting.

For more information about the Museum or to schedule a visit, call (337) 234 2208 or go online to www.lafayettemuseum.com.

