Lafayette motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in Sunday crash

A Lafayette man has died from injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle crash on June 6 in Lafayette.

The Lafayette Police Department says that 19-year-old Noah Comeaux died Wednesday, June 9.

The crash occurred around 2:00 am on Sunday in the 4600 block of Johnston Street.

Police say an investigation revealed that Comeaux was traveling eastbound when he lost control of his motorcycle and was ejected. Comeaux then struck a metal pole at the intersection of Johnston Street and Lana Drive.

He was transported to a local hospital with multiple injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

