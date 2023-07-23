Lafayette Middle's leader named Louisiana Principal of the Year

A Lafayette Parish educator was named Louisiana's Principal of the Year at a ceremony last night.

Tia Mechelle Trahan, principal of Lafayette Middle School, was given the honor Saturday night at the 17th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala.

Trahan leads Lafayette Middle in the Lafayette Parish School System. A National Board Certified Teacher, she was the Lafayette Parish School System Teacher of the Year in 2007. Trahan was part of the first cohort of Louisiana leaders to complete the National Institute for School Leaders.

Here's her bio:

Tia Mechelle Trahan is the proud principal of Lafayette Middle School (Grades 6-8) in Lafayette, LA. Trahan is a National Board Certified Teacher (NBCT) and is a veteran of the United States Army National Guard. There, she served on a Specialized Task Force focusing on Community Outreach. Trahan received her Undergraduate Degree in Elementary Education from the University of Louisiana Lafayette and her Master's Degree in Educational Leadership from Louisiana State University Shreveport. An educator for over twenty years, Trahan's educational journey began as a teacher and reading facilitator. She was an assistant principal for two and half years, Principal of Milton Elementary-Middle School for four years, and is now entering her seventh year as Principal of Lafayette Middle School. Trahan was one of 21 Louisiana educators awarded a Leaders Fellowship and was part of the First Cohort of Louisiana Leaders to complete the National Institute for School Leaders. She was named 2007 Teacher of the Year at Katherine Drexel Elementary School and named 2023 Middle School Principal of the Year for Lafayette Parish. She currently serves as the Middle School Representative for the Lafayette Principals Association along with being a member of Lafayette Parish School System's Superintendent Panel, Wellness Team, Reimagine Grant Advisory Committee, and she serves on the Louisiana NBCT Network Board. Trahan continually seeks to strengthen her knowledge as an instructional leader to bridge gaps. She also strives for excellence in aiding all educators and students to maximize their potential. Trahan, born and raised in Louisiana, is honored to be a Louisiana Educator.

The following educators were named division-level Louisiana Principal of the Year

Elementary: Dr. Monya Thomas-Criddle | Jefferson Parish Schools

Middle: Barry Carter | DeSoto Parish Schools

High: Marvin Evans | Ascension Public Schools

Here's the full list of the 2024 Overall State Honorees:

Louisiana Teacher of the Year: Kylie Altier | East Baton Rouge Parish Schools

Louisiana Early Childhood Teacher of the Year: Phedra Jackson | Lafourche Parish

Louisiana Early Childhood Leader of the Year: Arielle Hughes | Jefferson Parish

Louisiana New Teacher of the Year: Phoenix Morel LeBlanc | Livingston Parish Public Schools

Louisiana Teacher of the YearKylie Altier is the overall Louisiana Teacher of the Year. Altier teaches first grade at Buchanan Elementary in East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools. She has won over $13,000 in grants to enrich the educational experiences of students and the whole school community. Altier brought life to a garden focused on agriculture, created a mobile kitchen where students cook fresh vegetables they harvest, and designed a curriculum employing virtual reality headsets to boost experiential learning.

The following educators were named division-level Louisiana Teacher of the Year



Elementary: Sandra Saye-Foucqueteau | Zachary Community School District

Middle: Cory Joy Craig | Bossier Parish Schools

High: Dennis "DJ" Pevey | Tangipahoa Parish School System

Louisiana Early Childhood Teacher of the YearPhedra Jackson is the overall Louisiana Early Childhood Teacher of the Year. Jackson teaches at Lafourche Head Start in Lafourche Parish. Jackson has more than 10 years of experience working and serving children and families in Louisiana.

Louisiana Early Childhood Leader of the Year

Arielle Hughes is the overall Louisiana Early Childhood Leader of the Year. Hughes leads Carousel Preschool in Jefferson Parish. Hughes has over 10 years of combined experience in both leading and teaching in Early Learning centers.

Louisiana New Teacher of the Year

Phoenix Morel LeBlanc is the overall Louisiana New Teacher of the Year. LeBlanc teaches at Albany Middle in the Livingston Parish Public School System. Recognizing excellence during the first year in the classroom, this is the second year of this awards program.

The 17th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Awards Gala was held at the World War II Museum in New Orleans. During the event, the Department announced the 2024 State Elementary, Middle, and High School Teacher and Principal of the Year honorees [r20.rs6.net], the 2024 New Teacher of the Year [r20.rs6.net], the 2024 Early Childhood Leader and Teacher of the Year [r20.rs6.net].

In addition, the New Teacher of the Year Finalists [r20.rs6.net], Early Childhood Teacher and Leader Finalists [r20.rs6.net], Milken Educator Award recipients [r20.rs6.net], Louisiana’s Public Interest Fellowship recipients [r20.rs6.net] and the Teacher and Principal of the Year Semifinalists and Finalists [r20.rs6.net] were honored.