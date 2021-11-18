Lafayette men arrested for alleged horse thefts

Two men have been arrested in St. Landry Parish following an investigation into the theft of two horses in Lafayette Parish.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission and St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 49-year-old Shane Jones and 36-year-old Warren Ebow, both of Lafayette, on Tuesday, November 16.

The two have been booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on charges of conspiracy to commit livestock theft and resisting arrest by flight.

According to investigators, the LDAF received information while assigned to a public livestock market auction that two horses being presented for auction were allegedly stolen.

During their investigation, investigators confirmed the horses were stolen and made contact with Jones and Ebow. The two allegedly resisted arrest by flight.

Bonds for Jones and Ebow are currently pending while the investigation is ongoing. The LDAF says the value of the horses is estimated at $3000.00.

Both horses have been recovered and are being returned to the owner.

"Livestock Brand Commission officers are regularly assigned to public livestock markets as defined by law. If you choose to break the law, we will be there to serve justice," said Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel