Lafayette Marshal's Office to serve jambalaya meals to seniors

The Lafayette City Marshal's Office is giving back to senior citizens this holiday.

On Friday, December 17, Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas and a team of cooks will serve a Christmas jambalaya for seniors.

The event will take place from 11:00 am unitl 2:00 pm at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center on Cora Street in Lafayette.

"During Christmas times, a lot of our focus is on kids; as it should! We buy them gifts and show them extra love. But we often forget our seniors. By having this event I want to celebrate our seniors and tell them they are a valuable part of our community," said Marshal Thomas.

Cooking will begin early on Friday morning with food service beginning at 11:00 am.

The Marshal's Office says that every plate will have jambalaya and a dessert.

