Lafayette Marshal's Office to serve jambalaya meals to seniors

Posted at 7:35 AM, Dec 16, 2021
The Lafayette City Marshal's Office is giving back to senior citizens this holiday.

On Friday, December 17, Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas and a team of cooks will serve a Christmas jambalaya for seniors.

The event will take place from 11:00 am unitl 2:00 pm at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center on Cora Street in Lafayette.

"During Christmas times, a lot of our focus is on kids; as it should! We buy them gifts and show them extra love. But we often forget our seniors. By having this event I want to celebrate our seniors and tell them they are a valuable part of our community," said Marshal Thomas.

Cooking will begin early on Friday morning with food service beginning at 11:00 am.

The Marshal's Office says that every plate will have jambalaya and a dessert.

