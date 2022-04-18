Lafayette Marshal's Office receives grant to upgrade body cameras

The Lafayette City Marshal's Office was awarded more than $34,000 to upgrade body cameras for their deputies.

According to the marshal's office, the SRT BWC Program awarded them a $34,315 grant to cover costs related to the upgrade of body cams.

“The Lafayette City Marshal’s Office deputies already had body cams, but we needed an upgrade. This grant allowed us to purchase much-advanced equipment, which will increase not only our accountability, safety, but also continue ensuring we are serving our community with transparency,” said Marshal Reggie Thomas.

The body cams acquired with the grant funds are the Axon Body Cam3s. These body cameras among many other features will allow supervisors to watch the camera footage as it records live; will provide GPS location during foot pursuits; and will store the body camera footage in a cloud thru Axon, and not directly stored at the agency, a release states.

The body cameras have been ordered and will be issued to the deputies in the upcoming month. The SRT BWC Grant is a matching grant.

The Lafayette City Marshal’s Office will match the award and purchase 21 cameras plus the licenses.

