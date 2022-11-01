Lafayette man sentenced to more than 19 years in prison

A Lafayette man was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison on child pornography charges today.

Jody Osmer, 38, was sentenced to 19 years and seven months in federal prison. He pleaded guilty in July to production of child pornography.

This investigation began when law enforcement officers with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (“NCMEC”) received a cyber tip regarding distribution of child pornography associated with Osmer. On April 13, 2021, law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at his residence in Lafayette and found him to be in possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors.

Osmer later admitted to agents that he had used social media to communicate with minor females in an effort to meet them in person and engage in sexual relations.

Through their investigation, agents learned that between October 2014 and January 2017, two minor females had communicated with Osmer via cell phone applications and had sent sexually explicit images of themselves via cell phone with Osmer at his request. In addition, Osmer admitted that he met one of the minor victims and engaged in sex with her.

Osmer pleaded guilty to coercing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct and agreed that he did so with the purpose of producing a visual depiction of that conduct.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig R. Bordelon.