Lafayette man sentenced to federal prison for theft of government property

A Lafayette man was sentenced Friday to two years in federal prison for theft of government property.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Timothy Brian King, 34, was sentenced to 24 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He was arrested on March 5, 2021 after an investigation into a stolen FBI vehicle, a 2010 Dodge Charger, from the agency's Lafayette Resident Agency the previous month, on February 22.

The FBI began an investigation into the theft and reviewed video surveillance from that morning, which showed a white vehicle entering the parking lot and parking next to the FBI vehicle. Shortly after arriving, two people can be seen exiting the white vehicle and squatting near the driver's side door of the FBI vehicle. After a short time, both vehicles are seen leaving the area.

During the investigation, two FBI vehicles recalled seeing two unknown males looking at the FBI vehicle in the parking lot the Friday before the car was stolen. The males were seen leaving the parking lot in an SUV with no visible plates. Authorities learned that the suspect vehicle had been reported stolen and was found in possession of King's girlfriend, who told officers her boyfriend had loaned her the car.

Inside the suspect vehicle, agents found a laptop belonging to the FBI and registration for the stolen FBI vehicle.

Agents further learned from witnesses that King had admitted to stealing the FBI vehicle; a search warrant was executed at his residence, where agents found an FBI communications radio that had been installed in the stolen FBI vehicle. The stolen vehicle was later located on Johnston Street in Lafayette.

King was arrested on March 5 and confessed to stealing the FBI vehicle.

The FBI, Lafayette Police Department, and Duson Police Departments investigated the case.

