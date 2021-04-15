Lafayette man pleads guilty in two murders, sentenced to 80 years

A Lafayette man has entered a guilty plea for manslaughter in the deaths of two people, one in 2016 and another in 2017 and has been sentenced.

The 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Thursday, April 15, that Joseph Delahoussaye entered that plea on one count of Manslaughter in the death of Racheal Alexander and one count of Manslaughter and Armed Robbery in the death of Bobby "BJ" Duplechain.

District Attorney Donald Landry says that in exchange for his pleas of guilty, Duplechin was sentenced to 40 years Hard Labor on each count of Manslaughter, with each of those terms to run consecutively (for a total of 80

years), along with 80 years Hard Labor on the count of Armed Robbery.

Delahoussaye was first arrested in September 2016 in connection with the death of 29-year-old Rachael Alexander of Devils Lake North Dakota. During that time, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a reported

suicide on Georgine Street. Based on an investigation at the time detectives became suspicious of the initial report and continued investigating the homicide.

As a result of that investigation, Delahoussaye was arrested on a charge of 2nd Degree Murder.

In December 2017, Delahoussay was again arrested in connection with the murder of Bobby Duplechin in Carencro.

Delahoussaye was accused of killing Duplechin near the pontoon bridge on Herman Dupuis Road in St. Martin Parish.

