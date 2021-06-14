Lafayette man killed in Scott hit and run crash, driver arrested

A Lafayette Parish man is dead and another man arrested following a hit and run crash in Scott.

The Scott Police Department says that officers were dispatched to a hit and run crash where a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the 1600 block of Roper Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a pedestrian, identified as 31-year-old Mykel Francis of Lafayette Parish, unresponsive. CPR was started until medical personnel arrived. Francis was transported to a local hospital and eventually succumbed to his injuries.

During the investigation, witnesses were able to identify a vehicle leaving the area. Officers say they located that vehicle in the trailer park in the 400 block of Heide Circle.

Contact was made with owner of the vehicle who provided information about the driver. The driver was identified as 35-year-old Andres Lopez Ruiz of Scott.

After questioning Ruiz, officers transported him to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center where he was booked for Felony Hit and Run and No Driver’s License.

