Lafayette man indicted in Duson slaying

A Lafayette Parish grand jury has indicted a Lafayette man in connection with the September 2021 slaying of a Duson man.

Devon Johnson, 33, was shot to death in the 600 block of Marigny Circle. Deputies were called to the scene and found him; he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

On Wednesday, the grand jury handed up an indictment of Lawrence Lynell Hunter, 24, on a charge of second-degree murder.

If convicted, Hunter faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.