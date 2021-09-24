Lafayette man helps displaced woman

A woman and her son now have a place to call home after a Lafayette man came to their rescue.

Krista Hill says she was forced out of a Baton Rouge hotel during Hurricane Ida.

She says that before living in a tent at a campground in an Acadiana Park, she was held at gunpoint at a Lafayette hotel.

After seeing her living in stressful conditions, one Lafayette man came to her rescue.

Terrence St. Julien hoped to raise money for just a hotel room, but instead, he raised enough to gift Hill and her son with a mobile home.

His life lesson, he says, don't be so quick to judge.

"Don't be so quick to look down on someone because you really don't know the whole story behind what they are going through and what caused them to get there, so always be willing to lend a helping hand because it doesn't matter what that person does if they do the right thing or not; with what you did, you're doing what God commands us to do

and that's to help one another."

