A Lafayette man died in a fiery crash early Saturday in Youngsville, police say.

Youngsville Police were called to the 2500 block of East Milton Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found a vehicle had struck a cement culvert and was on fire.

The driver, Tyler Xavier Johnson, 24, was found inside and was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

No further details can be released at this time, as the crash is still under investigation, police say.