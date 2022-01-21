Lafayette man convicted of attempted murder in 2020 shooting

A Lafayette jury convicted a local man Thursday in connection with the July 2020 robbery of a convenience store.

Kevin Joseph Auguillard Jr., 28, was convicted of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The jury issued the verdict following a trial this week.

Auguillard was accused of shooting a convenience store clerk during a robbery that happened on July 7, 2020. The victim was shot in the abdomen and was in the hospital for almost a month, prosecutors say. Auguillard already had been convicted of assault by drive-by shooting in 2019; that's a felony.

Auguillard has been in jail since he was arrested in July 2020 following the shooting. The court set his sentencing date for April.