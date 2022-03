A Lafayette man has been booked in connection with a hit-and-run crash that happened Tuesday night.

Vontrayal Lopez Leday, 40, was booked Wednesday night with hit and run driving. He posted $25,000 bond and was released records show.

The crash happened about 11:15 p.m. on La. 723 near Albarado Road, state police say.

The victim, a 57-year-old man, was injured and is in critical condition in a local hospital, his family says.