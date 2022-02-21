Lafayette man arrested in connection with Sunday armed robbery

A Lafayette man has been arrested in connection with a convenience store armed robbery on W University Avenue.

On Sunday, February 20, 2022, Lafayette Police responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 600 block of W. University Avenue at approximately 9:14 pm.

According to the victim’s they were approached by an unknown man wearing a black jacket and jeans asking them for money. The suspect allegedly revealed a firearm and advised the victims that he would use force.

Officers located the suspect, 51-year-old Edward Parish of Lafayette and placed him under arrest.

Parish was booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges with armed robbery w/firearm, resisting an officer, carrying a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal carrying of weapons.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel