Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Lafayette man arrested in connection with Sunday armed robbery

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 10:47 AM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 11:47:01-05

A Lafayette man has been arrested in connection with a convenience store armed robbery on W University Avenue.

On Sunday, February 20, 2022, Lafayette Police responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 600 block of W. University Avenue at approximately 9:14 pm.

According to the victim’s they were approached by an unknown man wearing a black jacket and jeans asking them for money. The suspect allegedly revealed a firearm and advised the victims that he would use force.

Officers located the suspect, 51-year-old Edward Parish of Lafayette and placed him under arrest.

Parish was booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges with armed robbery w/firearm, resisting an officer, carrying a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal carrying of weapons.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.