Lafayette man arrested for attempted first degree murder

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Police Department arrested a 54-year-old Lafayette man Sunday for attempted first degree murder.

According to Sgt. Robin Green, on June 18, 2023, at around 2:28 pm, Lafayette Police responded to the 100 block of Vieux Orleans Circle in reference to a call concerning an aggravated assault with a firearm.

Responding officers were notified that the suspect drove into the area and told the victim that he was going to get a gun. A short time later, the suspect returned with a gun and fired multiple rounds at the victim.

The suspect fled the area on foot but was soon apprehended by authorities, Sgt. Green reports.

The victim was not shot and received no injuries as a result of the incident.

The suspect arrested was 54-year-old Irvin Gant of Lafayette. Gant was booked in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of attempted first degree murder.