Lafayette man arrested, another person sought in Opelousas catalytic converter thefts

A Lafayette man was arrested in connection with catalytic converter theft from a Opelousas car dealership. Police say another person eluded officers.

Opelousas Police say that on Friday October 15, at 3:00 AM officers responded to a local car dealership after receiving a call from a surveillance monitoring company that observed suspicious activity on the business's property.

Police say subjects were observed looking under vehicles with flashlights. Officers approached the business and engaged two suspects who attempted to flee from the responding officers. A foot chase ensued and one suspect was taken into custody.

They say one suspect was able to elude capture by running into a nearby wooded area. Officers allegedly found tools and equipment used in the theft of catalytic converters and found at least one vehicle that had it's catalytic converter removed.

Police arrested was Pierce Pitre age 28 of Lafayette. Ptire was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on Theft charges.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to any additional crimes or the identity of Pitre's possible accomplice to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [Notes:stlandrycrimestoppers.com] or by using the P3 mobile App.)

