Lafayette man arrested after shooting on Milton Avenue

MILTON, La. — A Lafayette man has been arrested for attempted murder after shooting a woman on East Milton Avenue.

Matthew Booty, 39, of Lafayette, has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of attempted second degree murder.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office say they responded to a shooting in progress in the 100 block of E. Milton Avenue Wednesday night at around 10 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they located a female victim outside of the residence with a gunshot sound. Deputies then rendered her aid until an ambulance arrived and transported her to the hospital.

The victim told deputies that Booty had stated multiple times during an argument with her that he was going to kill before he shot her.

Booty is being held on a $100,000 bond and is awaiting a court date.

