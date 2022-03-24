Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Lafayette man arrested after package of drugs intercepted

Posted at 3:49 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 16:49:08-04

Lafayette Police have arrested a local man on drug charges after a package of pills was intercepted by Homeland Security.

The original package contained almost 5,000 Tapentadol pills. That's an opioid.

After Homeland intercepted that package, Lafayette Police obtained a search warrant for the home of Joe Kemp, 53.

In that house, agents allegedly found almost 10,000 Tapentadol pills, along with Tramadol pills, LSD, heroin/fentanyl, a muscle relaxer, guns, money and various other drugs.

Kemp was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on drugs and weapons charges.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.