Lafayette man arrested after package of drugs intercepted

Lafayette Police have arrested a local man on drug charges after a package of pills was intercepted by Homeland Security.

The original package contained almost 5,000 Tapentadol pills. That's an opioid.

After Homeland intercepted that package, Lafayette Police obtained a search warrant for the home of Joe Kemp, 53.

In that house, agents allegedly found almost 10,000 Tapentadol pills, along with Tramadol pills, LSD, heroin/fentanyl, a muscle relaxer, guns, money and various other drugs.

Kemp was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on drugs and weapons charges.