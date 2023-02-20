Lafayette man arrested after hours-long S.W.A.T. standoff

LAFAYETTE, La. — On Tuesday, February 18, 2023, just after 2 pm, the Lafayette Police Department (LPD) responded to a local apartment complex at 102 Westwood Drive in reference to a domestic related incident, according to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit.

Patrol officers on scene contacted a female victim. During the investigation, authorities learned that the victim was being held against her will.

Lafayette Police say the suspect refused to exit the apartment for officers and barricaded himself inside the complex. The Lafayette Police S.W.A.T team was called to the scene, and the suspect was taken into custody after a several hours long standoff.

Jerome Bernard, 53, of Lafayette was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges: False Imprisonment, Battery of a dating partner, and Aggravated assault with a firearm.

