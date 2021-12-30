Lafayette man arrested, accused in Wednesday stabbing

A Lafayette man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing on Wednesday on South Bienville Street.

Lafayette Police say 28-year-old Alton Henry was arrested and booked with Attempted Manslaughter in the incident.

Police say they responded to a stabbing in progress in the 100 block of South Bienville Street at around 12:18 pm on Wednesday.

Officers arrived on scene and located the victim lying in the roadway suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Henry was then arrested on the charge of Attempted Manslaughter and booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

