Lafayette man arrested, accused in Wednesday stabbing

Victim received non life-threatening injuries
Posted at 11:03 AM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 12:05:00-05

A Lafayette man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing on Wednesday on South Bienville Street.

Lafayette Police say 28-year-old Alton Henry was arrested and booked with Attempted Manslaughter in the incident.

Police say they responded to a stabbing in progress in the 100 block of South Bienville Street at around 12:18 pm on Wednesday.

Officers arrived on scene and located the victim lying in the roadway suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Henry was then arrested on the charge of Attempted Manslaughter and booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

