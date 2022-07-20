Lafayette man accused of stealing from people seeking burial vaults

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Lafayette man and booked him on theft charges after allegations he took money to build burial vaults and didn't do the work.

Dominque Mouton, 29, was booked with eight counts of felony theft.

The investigation began earlier this month after deputies received numerous complaints about his business, Mouton's Burial Vaults Services, said Sheriff Becket Breaux.

After conducting an initial investigation, Investigators learned Mouton took money from people to construct or modify existing vaults. However, some of the work _ dating as far back as 2021 until early 2022 _ was never started or completed, deputies allege.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Dominque Mouton was the contractor for these services that totaled more than $20,000, the sheriff said.

Mouton was booked on warrants into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.