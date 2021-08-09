Lafayette man accused of catalytic converter theft

Broussard Police arrested a man for catalytic converter theft after a traffic stop.

Billy Joseph, 39, was booked with Speeding, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Obstruction of Justice, Possession of Schedule II CDS, Possession of a Firearm with controlled dangerous substance, along with 6 Arrest warrants for Lafayette Police Department for Traffic Charges, Theft and Possession of Schedule II CDS.

The investigation began on Saturday when Broussard officers were enforcing traffic laws on U.S. 90. A speeding vehicle tried to evade them, but the officers were able to stop the driver, identified as Joseph.

Officers allegedly found methamphetamine, five catalytic converters, a reciprocating saw and cutting blades in his car, as well as a gun they believe was thrown from Joseph's vehicle during the pursuit.

If you have information on catalytic converter thefts or any other criminal activity you are urged to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or at Broussard Police Department at (337) 837-6259.