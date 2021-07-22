Lafayette Little League teams vying for state titles

Lafayette Little League teams are competing Wednesday night in their state championship games.

The 12U team is going for the state title against Eastbank; a win will earn the 12U team a spot at the Southwest Region Tournament in Waco, Texas, and they'll be one step closer to the World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The 11U team is taking on Eastbank Vegas, vying for its fourth state championship.

Both games began at 6 p.m. If Eastbank defeats the 12U team, a second game will start immediately following the first at 8 p.m.

The teams are playing at Broussard Sports Complex at St. Julien Park.

