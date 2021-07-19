Lafayette Little League team playing in semifinal game Monday night

A little league team from Lafayette is hoping to secure their spot in the Little League World Series.

Lafayette Little League will face off in a semifinal game against South Lake Charles on Monday, July 19 at 6:00 pm.

The game will be held at St. Julien Park in Broussard.

A win tonight will take them to the state championship on Wednesday, July 21.

Last week the team beat 2019's Little League World Series Champs, East Bank Little League (New Orleans) with a ending score of 7-1.

LCG says Mayor-President Josh Guillory will throw the first pitch at tonight's game.

